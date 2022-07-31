Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $73,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

