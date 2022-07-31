Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

