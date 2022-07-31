Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.07 and traded as high as C$65.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$64.78, with a volume of 3,154,957 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

