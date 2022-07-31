Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.