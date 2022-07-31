Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $119.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.72.

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

