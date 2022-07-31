Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNI opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.