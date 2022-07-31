Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

