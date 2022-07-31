Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$40,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.87 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.11 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

