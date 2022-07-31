Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $548.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.95%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

