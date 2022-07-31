Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 686,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPXWF. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

