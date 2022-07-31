Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $13.80 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

