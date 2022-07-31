Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $13.80 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
