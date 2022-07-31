Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.48 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.