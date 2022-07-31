CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

