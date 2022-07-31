Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Celestica stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 231.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $671,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

