Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.44

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.44 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.69). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 69,330 shares.

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.73 million and a P/E ratio of 991.67.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julian Morse sold 145,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £97,742.28 ($117,761.78).

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.