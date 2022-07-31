Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

