Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.73-$5.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.28 billion-$10.28 billion.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 47,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.28.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

