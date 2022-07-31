Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.33.

GTLS opened at $195.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

