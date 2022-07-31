Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98, RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
