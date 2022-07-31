Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98, RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

