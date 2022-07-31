Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

