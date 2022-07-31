Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

