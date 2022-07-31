Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Down 1.5 %

ANGI stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.