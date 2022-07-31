Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,955 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,905.44.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

