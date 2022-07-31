Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

