Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

