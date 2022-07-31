Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

