China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.5 %

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

