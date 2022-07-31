Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,808.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,427.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

