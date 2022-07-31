Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.64. 2,379,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $168.04 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

