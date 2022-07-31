Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 44.5% in July

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 637,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,929. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

