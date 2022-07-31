Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,112. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

