Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Cigna by 14.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $275.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

