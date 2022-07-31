Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

