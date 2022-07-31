Citigroup Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

