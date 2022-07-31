Citigroup Trims Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price to $5.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.