Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 635,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 452,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.