Civic Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $156.04 million and $22.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.58 or 0.99996515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

