Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $315.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 176.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 221.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

