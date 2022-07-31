Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $104.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $98.55 on Friday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

