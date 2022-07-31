Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $104.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.
CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Clearfield Trading Up 16.5 %
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $98.55 on Friday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.