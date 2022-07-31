Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

