CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $114.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $114.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008671 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,221 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.