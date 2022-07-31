CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.48. 1,493,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.20.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.