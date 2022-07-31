CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,318 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 1.3% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 394,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.