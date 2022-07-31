Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $65.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

