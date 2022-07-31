Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $53.19 on Friday. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
Featured Stories
