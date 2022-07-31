Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.89 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

