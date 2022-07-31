Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.51-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

CTSH traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $67.96. 5,999,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,023. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 162,396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

