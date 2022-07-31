Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Coherent Price Performance
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $278.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.99.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Further Reading
