Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $278.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherent by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

