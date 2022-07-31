CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $167,078.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

