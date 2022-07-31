Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.25. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 40,701 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 31.85 and a quick ratio of 31.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colonial Coal International

In other Colonial Coal International news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,238,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,917,751.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,500 shares of company stock worth $241,958.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.